Morgan Stanley Purchases 7,061 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,851,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.70% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $1,909,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $247.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total value of $828,720.72. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

