KeeperDAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.57 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $61.86 million and $4.57 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $106.65 or 0.00360126 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.80 or 0.00738861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,189,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,080 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROOKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.