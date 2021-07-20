Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $91.05 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,866 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in KBR were worth $91,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. 6,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.50.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

