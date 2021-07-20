Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 580,042 Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 580,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Seven Oaks Acquisition makes up about 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $15,600,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,345,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Seven Oaks Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,276. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

