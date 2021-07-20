EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 96.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.