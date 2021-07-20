Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lessened by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.8% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,099 shares of company stock worth $44,631,323. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

