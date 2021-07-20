Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 14,098 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.67% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $42,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $426.32 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $455.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.17.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

