Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys 3,071 Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 737,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund news, Director Bill Maher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $60,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,112.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rahn K. Porter acquired 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $50,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,653.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. 97 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,787. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $9.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

