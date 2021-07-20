Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRNGU. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,832,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,096,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNGU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,154. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

