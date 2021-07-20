Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Decreased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,605,425 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 267,873 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 3.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,662,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,162. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.