Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,424,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,943 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $748,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

In other news, major shareholder Gray Mars Venus Trust, Arizona sold 133,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $268,335.00. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,000 shares of company stock worth $2,111,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,947. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.41. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

