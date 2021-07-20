Morgan Stanley Sells 1,124,922 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,059,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,124,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.24% of Veeva Systems worth $3,672,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $8,471,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $317.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 125.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $326.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

