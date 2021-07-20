Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 509.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,994 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after buying an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 572,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,609,714. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.