Umbrella Network Market Cap Reaches $1.89 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $372,275.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

