$0.80 EPS Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.86. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

