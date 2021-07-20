Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Position Decreased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935,122 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.12% of Paya worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

