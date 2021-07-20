Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $245.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

