13,949 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after buying an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after buying an additional 14,955,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after buying an additional 7,741,330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,078,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

