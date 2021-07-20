Henry Schuck Sells 264,580 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $13,043,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $18,016,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 497.50.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 148.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

