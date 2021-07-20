ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.75. ContextLogic shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 79,404 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -1.61.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,415 shares of company stock worth $8,646,708.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ContextLogic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,641 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

