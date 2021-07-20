Norman Gennaro Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $702,050.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $668,400.00.

Shares of ZEN traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.19 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

