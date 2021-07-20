TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.65

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.65 and last traded at $96.14, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.92.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TFI International to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

