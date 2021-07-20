Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMEV remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,838. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

