Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEII remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,820. Sharing Economy International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines.

