Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $302,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OTRK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. 147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.34. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

