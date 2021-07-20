Joseph Klein III Sells 4,334 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. 2,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,126. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

