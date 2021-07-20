Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Increases By 20.2%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.24. 17,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,878. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 0.21.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $879.76 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

