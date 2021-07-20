Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.83

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.83 and last traded at $144.58, with a volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.77. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,404,000 after purchasing an additional 63,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

