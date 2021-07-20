Jyoti Palaniappan Sells 651 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $23,514.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jyoti Palaniappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jyoti Palaniappan sold 651 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $22,785.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. 787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,259. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,953,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

