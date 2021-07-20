Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $14.23

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $15.09. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 9,124 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

