General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3,174.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,713 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 454,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

NYSE GM opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total transaction of $203,957.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,088 shares of company stock worth $13,799,774. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

