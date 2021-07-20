Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 10,062 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 134.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,551 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 142.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,172 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 20.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.