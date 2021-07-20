Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,451 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $155.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

