AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

