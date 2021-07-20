IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 30.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Marriott International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $130.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of -139.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.