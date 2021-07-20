Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Snap-on by 2.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $292,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $216.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.22 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

