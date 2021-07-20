Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 53,641 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 72.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 53,641 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.88.

Shares of PXD opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

