Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 823,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of MO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. 39,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,229. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

