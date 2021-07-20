iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.52 on Tuesday, hitting $430.32. The company had a trading volume of 163,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,589. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.55 and a 12-month high of $439.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

