The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 432,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total value of $2,350,483.20. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.10. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

