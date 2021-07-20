Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 14,109 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 310.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 800.8% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 59,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 346.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 202,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 156,868 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.25 billion, a PE ratio of -69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

