NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.46.

NICE traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.96. 816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $196.21 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.89.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

