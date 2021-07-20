Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

