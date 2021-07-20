Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post sales of $127.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.75 million and the highest is $140.35 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $85.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $622.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.78 million to $674.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $881.00 million, with estimates ranging from $712.70 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

CGC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 64,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,243. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

