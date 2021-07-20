GameCredits (GAME) Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $393,392.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00356989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,499,253 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

