$149.76 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report $149.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.78 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $136.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $610.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $603.41 million to $617.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $657.03 million, with estimates ranging from $646.14 million to $667.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million.

HRTG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $222.64 million, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 0.71. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,685 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 42.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,970 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

