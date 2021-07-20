Ideaology Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $109,853.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $109,853.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.00729299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,461 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

