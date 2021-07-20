Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-4.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.01. Prologis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.020-$4.060 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $128.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

