Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,013 shares of company stock worth $3,793,023. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

