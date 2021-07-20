Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,267 shares of company stock worth $4,488,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $469.74 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

